High speed chase ends in collision in Glen Dale, man charged with DUI

GLEN DALE, W.VA (WTRF) — Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell is confirming a high speed chase happened Friday that ended in a multi-vehicle accident.

Longwell says around 8:30 P.M. a Benwood Police Officer observed a car headed southbound near the 4th Street Ramp driving with no headlights. He clocked the vehicle going 94 MPH in a 55MPH zone.

The officer followed the driver in the high speed chase, assisted by Glen Dale Police. Chief Longwell says during the pursuit, the vehicle continued driving south in a northbound lane. This ultimately lead to an accident in Glen Dale near the city building, taking out an AEP pole.

Chief Longwell says there were injuries involved in the collision. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was on scene of the accident where they shut down Route 2 for some time. As of 9:15 P.M. that road was reopened.

Now this is a developing story, but we do know the driver was a male and was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence. Longwell says more charges are pending.

Stay with 7News for any updates.