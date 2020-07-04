Higher temperatures mean paying extra attention to your pets

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Long Run Pet Hospital in Wheeling sees two to three animals visit the facility each summer due to heat exhaustion.

The ‘warmer than normal’ temperatures this summer are alarming to the experts.

You’re going to have temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s, low 90s possibly. It’s just unseasonably warm this time of year. 7News Meteorologist Zach Petey

On average, summer temperatures in the Ohio Valley hover around 81 degrees. Experts say if it’s hot for you, it’s even warmer for your pets.

If you’re uncomfortable in the heat, they are twice as uncomfortable. Dr. Pam Harrold, Long Run Pet Hospital

Pet owners should especially watch out for the pavement.

Whenever it’s hot outside, I don’t want to be outside. Let alone having your pet walking around on the pavement. 7News Meteorologist Zach Petey

The pavement can be up to 30 degrees hotter than the temperature outdoors. If pet owners are not careful, veterinarians say animals could end up with blisters or even second degree burns.

Even having your pets out in the heat could be a risk.

They are at a much higher risk for heat stroke, so it’s important to keep them cool and in a cool environment. Dr. Pam Harrold, Long Run Pet Hospital

Veterinarians have a few ways pet owners can keep their furry friends cool.

Make sure they have plenty of water and keep them in a shaded area. If there’s not much breeze, bring a fan.

Never leave a dog or a cat in a hot car.

If you see signs that your pet is too hot, make sure you call the vet right away. Panting, drooling or being anxious are a couple signs your pet is too hot.

The situation could worsen if not taken care of right away.

