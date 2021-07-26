HIPAA Laws may not be what you think they are

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. About 100 of the more than 600 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – We hear a lot about HIPAA protections but what does the Act actually protect?

Attorney Diana Crutchfield says HIPAA was created back in 1996 to help modernize how healthcare information is shared.

She said it only applies to healthcare providers.

Employers are *not* subject to HIPAA laws, but they are subject to a number of other employment laws instead.

The part of HIPAA we hear most about is the privacy section of the act.

Crutchfield said is protects our healthcare information from being shared by our healthcare providers without our consent.

“It only applies to healthcare providers and agencies. Dentists, doctors, hospitals, that sort of thing. It makes sure that these healthcare providers and healthcare agencies don’t give your private information.” Diana Crutchfield – Attorney

She said that this does mean that your employer is within their legal right to ask you if you have been vaccinated.