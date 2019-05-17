Hit TV comedy ends with a ‘bang’ following 12 seasons

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after 12 seasons on air.

“The Big Bang Theory” stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki talked about the show coming to an end today on CBS This Morning.

“Yeah, it is very bitter sweet,” said Galecki. “We are all very grateful. But the timing is right I think.”

“It’s been a long, long time together,” said Cuoco. “We even made little year books. We started on the very first day and on the last day people were signing each other’s books and even the crew and everyone. It was a really nice gesture.”

The last episode will air Thursday evening at 8 p.m. right here on WTRF-CBS.

The showrunners have described the finale as very emotional.