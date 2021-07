OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s Waterfront Wednesday event happened today and featured ‘Hoard and Jones’, otherwise known as the Ohio Valley’s Premier Band of Musicians.



The next show will feature the Vince Villanova Big Band, the Tri-States Premier Big Band. Waterfront Wednesdays are held every Wednesday at Wheeling Heritage Port from 7 P-M to 9 P-M.