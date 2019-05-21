Holiday Inn Express & Suites set for 2020 with more to follow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) - Moundsville officials broke ground in what is now an empty field, south of the Kroger store, saying they expect it to eventually feature two hotels and three restaurants.

For now, the first project will involve a five-floor, 123-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites that will require 200 temporary jobs to build and 25-35 permanent jobs to operate.

Mike Holtz, president & CEO of MPH Hotels, said each room will have a 50-inch TV, and there will be a pool, a board room, a 24-hour fitness center as well as a barbecue pit and games in back.

Moundsville Mayor Phil Remke says the next project will be a Marriott Town Center, to be started “when they sign across the river for the cracker plant, which we believe will be very soon.”

He says that hotel will have 132 rooms.

After that, they plan to build three restaurants, and they are already in the talking stages on that.

He said they won’t be fast food chains; they will be restaurants “where you can sit down and enjoy a nice meal.”

Holtz said it represents a $40-$45 million investment “in this now-vacant piece of land.”

Holtz said construction will start “in days—not weeks” on the first hotel, and it will be finished in 12-14 months.

Referring to customer satisfaction at the Holiday Inn & Suites, he said, “We guarantee 100% that if you are not satisfied, you don’t have to pay.”