Holiday jingles and joy spread in Bridgeport

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Bridgeport, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport’s got the holiday spirit. Friends and family of the community gathered on Main Street this afternoon for their annual Christmas parade.

Candy tossed from floats and into the hands of children. Sirens whistled through the air as first responder vehicles made their way down the street. Businesses and organizations’ road floats filled with decorations and some even referenced holiday favorites.

The Bridgeport bulldogs marched to Christmas classics and came dressed for the occasion. It was a fun-filled festive activity for all to enjoy.  

