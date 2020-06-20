Holiday Lanes USBC Youth Group to host 4th annual “stuff the bus”

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Holiday Lanes USBC Youth Group is hosting their 4th annual “stuff the bus,” event on Saturday, July 11th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is taking place at Holiday Lanes in Weirton and there will be a “bowl-a-thon,” at the event. The group is asking the community to stop in and donate school supplies, afternoon snacks, paper products, and summer camp items. The “stuff the bus,” event will also host a Chinese Auction. All donations will be donated to the Weirton Christian Center.

“It helps both of our organizations out tremendously over the years, the first three years we did it, all total between merchandise and cash, we’ve raised over thirty thousand so we are hoping the public will still come and out support this event because children still need help,” said Bob Babinchak, the youth league director.