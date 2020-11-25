Holiday travel decreases, safety precautions increase at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – The holiday season is upon us and even with the Coronavirus pandemic many are still getting ready to go see their families.

In a normal year, Pittsburgh International Airport would see about 180 daily departures, but this year they expect to see 105.

The airport has precautions in place to keep travelers safe this year like face coverings, social distancing markers and UV Robots.

Pittsburgh International Airport officials say they want to assure people that safety and security are at the top of their priorities list.

We have incorporated a number of initiatives throughout the terminal including deep cleanings throughout the gate. Gate seating is now spaced apart and we’ve also incorporated technology into what we are doing and that is with our UV self driving robots. So, you’ll be able to see throughout the terminal that are scrubbing the floors and disinfected with UV rays. We are the first airport in the country to incorporated them. Bob Kerlik, Pittsburgh International Airport Spokesman

They expect Saturday and Sunday to be their busiest travel days and officials encourage you to call the airport with any questions you may have.