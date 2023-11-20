Is Home Improvement with Tim Allen going to be rebooted?

Tim Allen recently sat down with The Messenger and explained that he has been talking about bringing the series Home Improvement back on air.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – APRIL 19: Actors (L-R) Zachary Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, and Debbe Dunning accept the fan favorite award for “Home Improvement” at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Unversal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During the interview Allen said he stays in touch with his co star Richard Karn, who played Al Borland and talks to Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad; Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy; and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark.

“We keep talking about a spinoff,” Allen said.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids,” he added. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

Allen played Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on the ABC series Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999.

At this current time, no official plans have been announced