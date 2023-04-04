WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is now accepting applications for a Homeowner Repair Assistance Program for Homes Built Prior to 1940.

This is a continuation of the previous homeowner’s program, but it has now been expanded to allow applicants with an annual household income not exceeding $120,000 of a pre-1940’s residence within the city limits of Wheeling.

Before, the income cap was about $65,000.

Eligible applicants will receive $5,000 from the City of Wheeling after providing a 20% match.

”What that means is you have to spend $1,000 to get the $5,000. But obviously, if you have a $15,000 project, you’ll still get the $5,000. And what this project is geared for are homes built before 1940, owner occupied, and you need to make sure you’re up to date on any kind of like fire service fees or anything like that. And you cannot have in any of the other previous home improvement programs that we have.” Jerry Sklavounakis – Ward 4, Wheeling City Council

Unlike the previous Homeowner Repair Assistance Program, this grant is not first come first serve.

This program is going to only be open for 60 days, from April 5th to June 5th and applications will be scored just like the façade program.

Full details and applications can be found through the Office of Economic and Community Development.