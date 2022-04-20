WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Does a sizzling steak sound yummy to you?

Well, we have just the place where you can go this weekend for a good steak all for a very good cause.

The annual Hope for Spring Fling event is happening this Saturday, April 23 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Italian American Club in Elm Grove.

The steak fry event is being sponsored by the Harmony House Children’s Advocacy Center in Wheeling.

Harmony House Administrative Manager Jay Jack says the event commemorates both National Child Abuse Prevention Month and all of the children who come through their doors everyday.

There are folks all over the Valley, who donated to us, probably at least 50 different people, who donated and about a dozen sponsors. We have a DJ, dancing, basket giveaways, basket raffles and a 50/50 and it should be a really fun evening for everybody. Jay Jack, Harmony House, Admin. Mngr.

Jack also says each ticket costs $25 dollars at the door.

Harmony House serves approximately 1,100 children and families every year.

.