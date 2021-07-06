Hot weather, even hotter playground

Normally on a sunny day like today you’d see children playing at the park, but that has changed because the equipment is too hot.

I went around 11:30 this morning to check out how hot the playground was, and it varied depending on what surface took the temperature.

The rubberized surface that is there to protect children when they fall, was over 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

The handrail leading up to a deck was over 110 degrees.

Playground equipment that is too hot can cause burns if someone is on it for too long.

If you plan to bring your children to the playground, don’t forget the shoes and proper clothing so their skin does not come into contact with the various hot surfaces.

Now that it has warmed up and temperatures are in the 90s lets take the temperature of the slide.

Its actually hotter than our thermometer can handle, which maxes out at 140 degrees.

So if its too hot for the thermometer, it is also too hot for your children.