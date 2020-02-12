How can the bad weather affect your mood?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’ve had many gray days here across the Ohio Valley lately. So, how do you stay positive and not allow it to affect your mood?

The warm days come here and there, and well– they last all of about a minute.

And although warmer days are on the horizon, we do still have just over a month of winter left. But the good news is, there are many ways to keep a good attitude and enjoy the rainy weather while it’s here.

The month of February actually has the highest suicide rate, and this could be linked to disorders that come from winter weather like Seasonal Affective Disorder. The cold weather can bring sickness, which could put a damper on your mood, and also brings worsening symptoms to people who experience chronic pain.

And if a winter storm hits, there’s very little sunlight. This can cause vitamin D levels to drop which is directly linked to bad moods. The best way to reverse this is to eat a diet that’s higher in vitamin D like Brussel sprouts, carrots, kale, and fish.

Many also tend to isolate themselves during the winter, which can lead to seasonal depression.

Wheeling Hospital clinical psychologist Doctor McFadden says the best way to prevent winter blues is to get outside when you can and socialize. And If you can, go to the gym and take classes like yoga.

I think also, to realize winter time is a time to slow down. Take some time for activities you haven’t enjoyed. Maybe put a log on the fireplace. Maybe grab a good book and comforter and curl up and read a good book, or decide you’re going to have more quiet time with family. So, adjust you’re expectation. JOHN MCFADDEN – CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST, WHEELING HOSPITAL

Another idea would be to play board games or watch a movie you’ve been meaning to take time to enjoy.