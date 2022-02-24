According to Delta Dental, children could be seeing a nice payout for their teeth this year from the Tooth Fairy, WTOL reports.

Since 1998, the dental insurance company has been tracking how much the Tooth Fairy has been paying out on average for lost teeth. The average value for teeth from the original Tooth Fairy poll was $1.30 per tooth. 14 years later it has quadrupled to $5.36, the highest on average in the poll’s history.

Kids would never complain about the Tooth Fairy’s boosted payouts but surprisingly parents are becoming more fond of it as well.

“As a welcomed visitor into most homes around the country, the Tooth Fairy continues to bring fun and excitement to kids’ oral health care awareness. In fact, 1 in 5 parents share that the Tooth Fairy was one of their child’s favorite surprises during the pandemic,” said André Richards, assistant vice president of brand strategy and management for Delta Dental. “With this year’s Delta Dental-sponsored national poll reflecting double-digit growth in Tooth Fairy giving, perhaps the Tooth Fairy is experiencing the effects of inflation along with being very generous,” reports WTOL.