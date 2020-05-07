How will Ohio salons reopen while preventing spread of coronavirus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and spa will reopen May 15, but they will be under strict restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You might have to wait in your car until your appointment is ready,” said Debbie Penzone, owner of Charles Penzone, Inc. and

Penzone is chair of the committee tasked by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine with coming up with a action plan to reopen cosmetology and personal services safely.

“Our professionals will be donning the mask and really asking that the clients and customers come with their face covering or their mask especially with our services being so personal,” she added.

#OHIO RE-OPENINGS:

▶️May 15, hair salons, barbershops, spas

▶️May 15, outdoor seating at bars & restaurants

▶️May 21, indoor seating at bars & restaurantshttps://t.co/pT7nftDLTv — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) May 7, 2020

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said massage services and parlors will not reopen May 15. He said those services fall under the State Medical Board of Ohio, and they will decide a re-opening date in the future.