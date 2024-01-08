Howard Stern, the shock jock XM radio host, announced on his talk show on Monday that he has COVID-19

Stern, who said his show was supposed to be back on the air last week, stated that he had to take the week off because he got COVID-19 and that he still has it today.

“Finally, it’s not fair, I know, you’re hero wasn’t supposed to get it.,” said Stern.

Stern said he is still testing positive since he first got COVID-19 last week.

Stern said he also is no longer contagious, since it’s been five days from his first COVID positive test.

“It’s impossible that I got COVID,” said Stern. Stern said he hasn’t been anywhere, he went to his mother’s and wore his masks the entire time. He also said he saw his assistant and his driver without a mask and they both tested negative.

Stern said he also gave COVID-19 to his wife, Beth Stern.

“I must thank the scientist who developed the COVID vaccine,” Stern says as he told the story of how bad his COVID has been.

Stern has been on the record being against anti-vaxxers.