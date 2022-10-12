OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The YWCA of Wheeling teamed up with West Virginia Northern Community College to host an inventive project to keep personal communication relevant.



It’s called the “Human Library.”



A group of around twelve people of various backgrounds are on hand. They invite the public to come to have a ten-minute conversation with the person of their choice.

“We’re trying to, I guess foster more community cohesion. We want to bring back the art of conversation. We want folks to realize that there are interactions between human beings that have nothing to do with digital, or texting or messaging, and we’re hoping to achieve that tonight.” RON SCOTT, Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

The Human Library was held from 7 to 9 tonight at the B&O Building, and will happen again tomorrow at the same time.