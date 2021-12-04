Steubenville Christmas Parade draws huge turnout

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Holiday joy continues to spread throughout the Valley, but this time with a magical sight you only see once a year in Jefferson County: the Steubenville Parade.

Several hundreds stood on the streets for the beloved city tradition.

The parade went on for four blocks from North Street, down Fourth, and ended on South Street. The parade was packed with 75 entries, anywhere from local marching bands, dance groups to a few businesses, and of course, Santa Claus himself made a special appearance.