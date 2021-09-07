Hundreds of jobs coming to Harrison County with future magnesium plant

Western Magnesium is bringing jobs to Harrison County and held an unveiling ceremony Tuesday morning.

Western Magnesium is setting up shop with a 122-acre plant adjacent to the Harrison County airport to create magnesium.

Their President and CEO Sam Ataya said they spent 16 months scouting out the right location.

“We really felt that this was the right area for us. We had the right people, the right area to work with. So out of everything we’ve looked at, this was the right place to start.” Sam Ataya – Executive President and CEO, Western Magnesium

Magnesium is used by the automotive and aviation industries because of it’s hard and durable characteristics.

Congressman Bill Johnson stressed the importance of creating the metal in the United States.

“Part of this effort is to bring back that supply chain with a critical metal like magnesium. Today China holds 85% of that market. We need to be back in that market. I’m glad to see what’s happening here.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

It will be used for US industry and defense, so he said it’s important for us to be self-sufficient.

“We need to be able to harvest magnesium and we don’t need to be held hostage by China to get it either.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio

This will not only help US businesses, but will greatly benefit Harrison County as well.

“It’s going to bring in 200 permanent jobs for Harrison County. There will be several hundred jobs in the construction phase. “ Dale Arbaugh – President, Harrison County Community Impact Corporation

Harrison County Community Impact Corporation President Dale Arbaugh said it will help them diversify their portfolio.

“The oil and gas has done great for the county. We’ve had a lot of infrastructure come from it. It’s time to build on to that and add more diversification.” Dale Arbaugh – President, Harrison County Community Impact Corporation

He said he wants to do so as a safeguard in case anything happens to either the oil or gas industries.

“I want something to keep us going instead of being reliant on one industry.” Dale Arbaugh – President, Harrison County Community Impact Corporation

One area where some corporations fall short is their environmental footprint, but Ataya said they have already figured that out.