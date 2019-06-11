“Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation” food drive underway

MOUNDSVILLE, W Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Family Resource Network hosted their annual “Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacation” community-wide food drive on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth year for the event and their goal was to raise 10,000 pounds of food.

Marshall County FRN Executive Director Stacie Dei said they’ve met that goal the past three years, which is important since many soup kitchens and food pantries are low on supplies this time of year.

“In the school year, kids have a school food program and other support services, but in the summer they’re really accessing more pantries and soup kitchens. This is just a way to make sure those pantries are stocked and they’re ready for that,” Dei said.

Typical high-need items include canned fruits and vegetables, baby formula, peanut butter, pasta and sauce, rice, and condiments.

Those donations will be delivered to 10 local food pantries, soup kitchens, and similar organizations.

20 area businesses and organizations, including the Marshall County Commission and local schools, donated to the drive.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off any non-perishable food items inside the former West Virginia Penitentiary until 6:00 pm.

You can also make a financial donation to the FRN by clicking here.