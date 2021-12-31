Hungover driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving

(WTRF) – If you are heading out for a drink to celebrate for New Year’s, AAA reminds that intoxication does not end the morning after the celebration.

Hungover driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Jim Garrity the Director of Public Affairs for AAA East Central said the common misconception when drinking is that you can sleep it off, but that isn’t always the case.

Your average drink is going to take 75-90 minutes, somewhere in that range, to leave your systems completely. If you stack a couple drinks on top of that it just extends that amount of time. Then, it’s not just like the alcohol leaves your system and you’re good to go. Then you have hangover symptoms.

You’re still not feeling all that great and it’s distracting behind the wheel and makes you a very unsafe driver, so really your best bet if you’re planning to drink new year’s eve is to not drive at all the next day. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms can consist of fatigue, weakness, nausea, vertigo and much more.

Those symptoms can last 24 hours or longer, so when ringing in the new year, remember the dangers of driving hungover.