FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — A hunter has died after his tree stand caught on fire in Pennsylvania

The hunter, Raymond Seville Jr. of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, died in Belfast Township, Fulton County while in his tree stand on November 25th.

His wife reportedly called 911 and tried to rescue him, but was unsuccessful as she was overwhelmed by smoke and flames.

CBS 21 is reporting that a woman reportedly called for help when her husband’s tree stand caught on fire.

The news outlet is reporting that the hunter and his wife went out on the morning of November 25th.

His wife reportedly took him his lunch and a gun before leaving.

Reports indicate Seville then turned on a propane heater and that’s when the blaze started.

According to CBS 21, the coroner believes the hose that was connected to the propane heater had been chewed on by an animal, causing the hose to leak.

The coroner indicated that the leak spread to Seville’s clothes when he turned on the heater causing his clothes to ignite.

The Pennsylvana Game Commission says firearms deer season in the state runs through December 9th.