UPDATE 9:30PM

Both roads are clear.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

UPDATE 5:45PM

One lane is open. Traffic is backed up for miles

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Ohio County Sherrif’s Office is reporting a 4 vehicle crash on I-70, eastbound.

This is near Dallas Pike, mile marker 11-12

One person is entrapped with a leg injury.

Officials say to expect delays. Exit 5 in Elm Grove is currently shut down.

7News will have more when details are provided.