One dead, multiple injured after accident on I-70 in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – UPDATE (11/20 7:20 p.m.)

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm that one person has died as a result of an accident earlier this evening on I-70 Westbound.

OSHP said the accident involved five vehicles; two tractor-trailers, two trucks, and one passenger vehicle.

Multiple others were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Both lanes of I-70 West remain closed at mile marker 206, just past Morristown.

OSHP also said they are diverting traffic at Exit 208 onto Route 40 and back to I-70.

The accident remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is backed up on I-70 West in Belmont County after a three car accident.

7News is told it happened right around mile marker 207, which is just past St Clairsville.

The interstate is closed in that area, and is expected to be for several hours.

Stay with 7News for continued updates.

