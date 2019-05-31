UPDATE: Scene clear after I-70 accident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - UPDATE (11:54 p.m.):
One lane of I-70 eastbound is back open, but traffic is moving slowly.
Officials say it will still be a few hours before the entire area is cleaned up. ________________________________________________________________________________
The trailer has rolled on its side, spilling chicken between Middle Creek Road and the interstate. Clean up crews on are scene but it is expected to take a few hours to clear the area.
Major Nelson Croft with the Ohio County Sheriff's Department said on scene there were two non-life threatening injuries, but no fatalities. Vargo also said those individuals have been taken to area hospitals.
Right now I-70 east Exit 5 is shut down and all traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 40.
I-70 westbound remains clear.
