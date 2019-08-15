“I could see the crazed look in his eyes”, victims detail Hancock County shooting

Ronald Perine recognized the shooter as Mike McClanahan, a man he knew several years back.

He said he was shooting a 9-millimeter pistol and then a 12-gauge shotgun.

Perine yelled for his family to get down.

He and another man were grazed by shrapnel, but Perine’s girlfriend got shot several times.

He says the shooter never said a word.

“I could see the crazed look in his eyes. I looked out the window and seen him with a shotgun. Like a wild man, a crazy man.” Ronald Perrine, Clearview Avenue

“She’s in critical condition because of the bullets not being able to be removed. Um it’s just not fair. I mean the bullet came so close to her head. Good thing she was sitting back the way she was or it could have been really bad. “ Elizabeth Podolak, Daughter of Shooting Victim

It was necessary for them to fire the weapons. He ended up hitting a telephone pole and running his vehicle into a house Sheriff Ralph Fletcher, Hancock County

The sheriff says McClanahan then left, went to a trailer park and allegedly drove around, doing donuts in the parking lot.

Finally, he was apprehended when officers fired a shot, hitting him in the neck.

They say he is a suspect in the second and subsequent incidents, but he still has not been proven to be linked to the first shooting–in which his common law wife was killed.