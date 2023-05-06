WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — With their caps and gowns on, West Liberty University students said goodbye to their school life and hello to what lies ahead for their future.

Spring Commencement ceremonies started at 11:00 a.m. this morning in the ASRC with just over 350 students walking across the center stage to receive their diplomas.

Keynote Speaker Denise Penz was the keynote speaker.

Penz, an alumna of WLU, is the co-founder, CEO and vice-chair of The Preferred Legacy Trust Company.

Among the graduation students was our very own 7News Reporter Annalise Murphy.

Congratulations Annalise, and congrats to all of the 2023 grads.