WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The event that brings the spice to the summer for a delicious time made its way to Heritage Port for its 20th year.

Nearly 50 booths with various homemade chilis and salsas were put to the test at the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook Off to see which ones tingled the judge’s taste buds enough to win the chance to enter the International Chili Society World Chili Cook-off.

Cash prizes were also awarded in several categories including Home-style, Chili Verde and Salsa.

Although delicious, the chili isn’t the only focus of the event.

Sherman from Yum Yum Kitchen learned to cook for his late wife who passed away from ALS several years ago and decided to enter the competition for the first time this year.

”We came down last year to try the chili and I’m like, ‘Oh I could beat that.’ These guys have been doing it for years, but I’ve been studying. That’s how I learned to cook. I studied online to feed my wife and you know, I cook with love. I got just a passion for cooking. And now I just can’t stop. I want to feed the world.” Sherman Ackley – Owner, Yum Yum Kitchen

The proceeds from the event go towards the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and the nonprofits they support.

”The chili cook off has been going on for years and years and years thanks to the City of Wheeling and Rose. You know, that’s a great event that they put on for the United Way of the Upper Valley and we can’t thank them enough for doing this. You know, they put in a lot of hard work and at the end it’s the nonprofits that benefit.” Staci Stephen – Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

There were also live music performances from New Age Adenas and Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band, as well as a car cruise at 12th and Water Streets.

