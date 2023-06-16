WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — They are often called the backbone of the heath care industry.

Nurses assistants, or nurses aids, provide direct care to patients, helping them with activities of daily living such as eating and bathing. It can be an exhausting profession that involves long hours of hard work and dedication.

Today one local business showed their appreciation for these valuable care givers and their contributions to patient care.

As part of National Nursing Assistants Week, representatives from The IC Care Group held a drive-thru give away at Vance Memorial Church in Wheeling. They handed out breakfast bags to all nurses assistants.

“We do employ nurses aids, so we see first hand exactly how hard they work day in and day out. So that’s why I think it’s very important for us to use this week to show our gratitude for individuals that are working in that capacity in health care. Whether they are certified nurses aids, a State Tested Nurses aid, a home health aid, whatever the case may be and regardless of who they work for. They don’t have to be an employee of IC Care to come out and get some lovin from us.” Tate Blanchard, Chief Development Officer, The IC Group

They handed out the breakfast bags from around 6AM until 9, which is about the time shift changes for many healthcare workers take place.