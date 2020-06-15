IC Care hiring Caregivers

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The pandemic has made it safer for senior citizens to remain at home, and the demand for caregivers is at an all-time high in the Ohio Valley. Which is why IC Care is hiring caregivers. Home care aides are in the top 10 fastest growing jobs in the country. 90 percent of our nation’s caregivers are family members and friends. However, since baby boomers had less children, they are left with a high demand for paraprofessional caregivers. And IC Care is offering training for anyone looking to become a caregiver.

“Often times we are looking for experienced caregivers, folks that have a background in being a STNA or CAN or a home health aide but because the demand is so high across our area, we are kind of relaxing that a little bit because we have a state approved curriculum that we can put our new employees through and our company is owned and operated by a masters educated registered nurse,” said Tate Blanchard, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at IC Care.

Anyone interested in a job as a caregiver at IC Care, can visit their website www.ICcare.com.