OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – IC Care, in conjunction with the City of Wheeling, hosted a street fair geared specifically toward people 65 and older at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling.



The “Sunset Senior Fair” featured about 25 vendors who deal with the healthcare realm to some degree, and offer services specifically catered toward the older adult population.



Director of Marketing and Community Outreach with IC Care, Tate Blanchard, explains what makes this fair so unique.

“Every one of our vendors that are here have to do something interactive with all of the event-goers and participants this evening to make it a little bit different and more fun than your traditional health fair.” Tate Blanchard, Business Development Director with IC Care In-Home Companion Care

The Sunset Senior Fair took place from 5 to 8 P.M. at Heritage Port. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra was also on hand for Waterfront Wednesdays.



This event began back in 2019, and was supposed to be an annual event until the COVID pandemic. Tonight was the first time since the original 2019 event that they have been able to hold it.