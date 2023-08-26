One of America’s favorite game show hosts has died at the age of 99.

TMZ reports that Bob Barker died of natural causes in his home on Saturday, August 26.

The former “Price is Right” host started his longtime television career in 1956 hosting “Truth or Consequences” until 1975.

Barker also hosted “Dream Girl”, “Tattletales”, and “Miss Universe” before hosting the sick day staple “Price is Right” until 2007.

Being a gameshow host wasn’t Barker’s only claim to fame; he played Neil Patrick Harris’ biological father in “How I Met Your Mother,” and he also cameoed in Adam Sandler’s hit “Happy Gilmore,” as well as playing himself in “Futurama,” “Spongebob,” “The Nanny,” and Martial Law.”

TMZ says that Barker suffered from cancer throughout the years and also suffered a severe fall that sent him to the ER in 2015.

Barker lost his wife, Dorothy Jos, in 1981 to lung cancer. The couple had no children, and he never remarried but was surrounded by family who assisted him with his health issues.