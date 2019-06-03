IHOP introduces burger ‘pancakes’

The International House of Pancakes is playing with names again.

This time it’s not the restaurant changing names … It’s the food.

Here are I-Hop’s newest pancakes.

The trio is listed on the menu as the big I-Hop pancake… The garlic butter pancake… And the loaded Philly pancake.

I know… They look like burgers.

They are made with burger ingredients including black angus beef.

I-hop says they are called pancakes to show– quote– it takes its burgers as seriously as it takes its pancakes.

The big I-Hop pancake actually has a traditional pancake between the meat patties.

Last year I-Hop created a lot of buzz when it changed its name from international house of pancakes to International House of Burgers.

