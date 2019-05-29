News

Incentive pay policy sparks controversy at Ohio Co. BOE

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Ohio County's Board of Education got an earful of talk from teachers and service personnel worried about the district's incentive pay policy.

All those speaking cited life-changing health events as the reason to return to the previous policy.

Under the policy in effect this year, employees received incentive pay based on a yearly number of sick days left.

Previously, the criteria for incentive pay looked at an employee's total number of sick days, including 'banked' ones over a career.

The board did not decide on the issue at this meeting.

