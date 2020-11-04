Incumbent Gov. Jim Justice (R) re-elected governor of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Incumbent West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) has won the state gubernatorial race in the Mountain State.

He is the 36th governor of West Virginia. This will be his second term.

In 2016, he ran for his first term, changing from a registered life-long Republican to registered Democrat. He defeated Republican Bill Coal.

Seven months after taking office in 2017, he switched back to the GOP after announcing his plans at a Donald Trump rally in Huntington.

He is the wealthiest person in West Virginia with an estimated worth of $1.9 billion dollars. His principal business is coal mining. He owns more than 94 companies, including the Greenbriar Resort.

He frequently touts his close relationship with President Trump.

He is married to Cathy Justice, whom he met in high school. They have two children.

He has been the president of the Beckley Little League baseball team and has been a boys and girls high school basketball coach.

His accomplishments include the following: