COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Incumbent Sen. Bill Johnson (R) wins U.S. House District 6.

He has been a senator since 2011.

He was born and raised on family farms.

Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career of more than 26 years.



He stresses the importance of small business as well as large-scale growth in southeastern Ohio.

Congressman Johnson, and his wife LeeAnn, currently reside in Marietta, Ohio.