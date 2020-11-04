https://www.wtrf.com/news/your-local-election-hq/

Incumbent Sen. Bill Johnson (R) wins U.S. House District 6

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Incumbent Sen. Bill Johnson (R) wins U.S. House District 6.

He has been a senator since 2011.

He was born and raised on family farms.

Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career of more than 26 years.


He stresses the importance of small business as well as large-scale growth in southeastern Ohio.

Congressman Johnson, and his wife LeeAnn, currently reside in Marietta, Ohio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter