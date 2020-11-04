COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — Incumbent Sen. Bill Johnson (R) wins U.S. House District 6.
He has been a senator since 2011.
He was born and raised on family farms.
Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career of more than 26 years.
He stresses the importance of small business as well as large-scale growth in southeastern Ohio.
Congressman Johnson, and his wife LeeAnn, currently reside in Marietta, Ohio.
