A police department is going viral for sharing a photo from their jail cell showcasing “artwork” done by one of their inmates.

Sutton Police in Sutton Massachusetts shared a photo with a caption saying “You have to see it to believe it.”

In the photo, an inmate allegedly took toilet paper and used cell water to spell out a phrase “Graves is a *****”

Sutton Police said the inmate, who was not named, was in their cells “for some illegal activity not long ago.”

The department also said that Graves professionally performed his duties and was “singled out by this artist for some unknown reason.”

The police department also said the Z on the wall is not a Z, it’s a #2 to identify which holding cell someone is in.