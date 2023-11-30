BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local teacher is being called a hero after saving a third grader’s life.

Jason Williamson, a Health and Physical Education teacher at Brooke Intermediate North, identified a student who was choking on food during breakfast Wednesday morning.

Williamson immediately jumped into action and started assisting the student by patting the student on the back, and when that didn’t work, he started doing the Heimlich Maneuver.

Williamson says it was a scary situation that could have been a lot worse, but he was glad he was able to save the student.

“Inside I was panicked, but you can’t show that on the outside. You gotta keep doing what you do. Fortunately we didn’t have to call 911 but just in the trainings, you keep doing what you’re doing until EMS arrive. Thank goodness we didn’t have to get to that point but you keep doing what you have to do. whether it’s CPR, AED, First Aid, Heimlich, until responders arrive.” Jason Williamson – Physical Education teacher/ Brooke Intermediate North

He says it is crucial that all school personnel are certified in these life-saving measures.

About a decade ago, Williamson also saved a student at Colliers Primary School who was choking on an egg omelet.