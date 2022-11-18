OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You might call it a Thanksgiving Eve service. It’s the Community Wide Interfaith Service of Gratitude.

Every year in Wheeling, it’s hosted at a different house of worship. This year, it will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Temple Shalom and everyone is invited.

They’ll have Protestant, Catholic and Jewish clergy leading the service, and the message they will share will be one of Thanksgiving.

“It’s important to actually take the moment in the midst of the craziness and chaos and hustle and bustle, to pause from our consumerism for just a moment and actually be appreciative and then to share that experience with friends and neighbors and strangers of all faiths.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Rabbi Lief says it may make us realize that we have more things in common than we know. The service will last less than an hour, with readings, songs and refreshments afterward.

One important note–everyone who comes is asked to bring canned goods or a non-perishable food item that will be given to feed the hungry in the community.