Air Canada flies money to New Martinsville couple after horror story of layover airs on 7NEWS

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A couple whose trip to West Virginia turned sour, when the wife had to spend a night on the Canadian airport’s floor, says they’re finally seeing a silver lining with $1,000.

The Harris couple tells 7NEWS weeks after their story aired on our broadcast, Air Canada emailed an apology to Nina.

The airline said it would give her €600 upfront, $400 in vouchers and said everything she spent in the airport would be refunded.

This news comes after three weeks ago Nina was stuck in the Toronto airport for 48 hours when three of her consecutive Air Canada flights were cancelled.

