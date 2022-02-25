WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Russia’s invasion over Ukraine is still a shock to many Americans, but for those with ties to Ukraine, the attacks are very personal.

“I was very shocked and very angry.” Tatiana Rad, grew up in Ukraine

Tatiana Rad is still in disbelief over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

“It’s nothing new, but a real hard invasion was not really predicted. Nobody could imagine it happening in the middle of Europe… literally in the middle of Europe.” Tatiana Rad, grew up in Ukraine

Rad now lives near Pittsburgh, but her mind is often on her family and friends halfway across the world. They live in the western part of Ukraine, where she grew up.

“I’ve been calling them every single day. It’s really hard. It’s very stressful. Nobody is safe and secure there.” Tatiana Rad, grew up in Ukraine

She says her family felt bombs not too far away from where they live. They still have plans to stay there… at least for now.

“So far my family is… I can’t say safe… but they are okay at this moment.” Tatiana Rad, grew up in Ukraine

The attacks are also personal to Bernadette McMasters Kime. Kime, who lives in Wheeling, never stepped foot on Ukrainian soil, but her grandparents both immigrated from Ukraine.

“My grandmother never lived to see Ukraine as a free nation because when she passed away, it was still under the Soviet Union, and so, for them to have their freedom again imperil, it’s really sad for The Ukrainian people.” Bernadette McMasters Kime, grandparents immigrated from Ukraine

And while the war rages on in Ukraine, the US is firing back at Russia with sanctions. But both Kime and Rad have little faith that will be enough.

“I realize the United States, they don’t want to get into war with Russia, but I don’t know this little country is going to be able to survive such a super power like Russia.” Bernadette McMasters Kime, grandparents immigrated from Ukraine

“Putting sanctions on banks is it going to do much. It may hurt some common people, but Russian president doesn’t care about his common people. So I don’t think it’s going to do anything to stop the invasion.” Tatiana Rad, grew up in Ukraine

But just like Kime, Rad isn’t giving up hope.