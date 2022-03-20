WASHINGTON (WTRF) — US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning and warned that if Russia uses chemical or bioweapons in Ukraine, there would be a “significant reaction” from the U.S. and its allies, according to CBS.

“If a chemical or biological weapon was used, you’d see a significant reaction from not only the United States, but also the global community. I don’t want to speculate about what exactly would change our calculation. I think engaging in hypotheticals is probably not helpful here either, but this is a very serious step and as you heard our president say, we won’t take that lightly,” Austin said in the “Face the Nation” interview.

The Russians are have had met stiff resistance in the 25 days since they invaded Ukraine, says CBS. Some reports are even saying that the Russians have committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilians, reportedly bombing a maternity hospital, an art school, a theatre and apartment buildings.

“They’re not being effective today in terms of their maneuver forces on the ground. They’re essentially stalled,” Austin said. “It’s had the effect of [Putin] moving his forces into a wood chipper.”

The White House said last week that Russian could “escalate its attack” by using chemical or bioweapons or saying Ukraine had as a “false flag” to ramp up violence, says CBS.

According to CBS, “Russian officials, meanwhile, have accused the U.S. of working on secret biological and chemical programs inside Ukraine, a claim the White House has rebuked as absurd and part of a ploy by Russia to try to justify its attack on Ukraine.”

CBS reports that the “Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $2 billion in security assistance since 2021, and Congress earlier this month approved $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine and Eastern European allies.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked the US for create a no-fly zone over his nation, but Biden opposes this since it could increase US “tensions” with Russia, say reports.

Austin said the US and its allies and partners will instead provide surface-to-air missile systems to “ensure they have the ability to protect their skies going forward,” according to CBS.