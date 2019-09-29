Austria holds early vote after far-right corruption scandal

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Former Austrian chancellor and top candidate of the Austrian People’s Party, OEVP, Sebastian Kurz arrives for a closing rally ahead of federal elections in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIENNA (AP) — Austrians went to the polls Sunday to elect a new Parliament, four months after a corruption scandal brought down ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s coalition government with the far-right Freedom Party.

Some 6.4 million Austrians aged 16 and up were eligible to vote, with pre-election polls forecasting that Kurz’s People’s Party would come first and likely return the 33-year-old to power.

The Alpine country of 8.8 million has been run by a non-partisan interim administration since June, after the publication of a video showing long-time Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor triggered the Kurz government’s collapse.

If opinion polls are accurate, Kurz will have to choose whether his conservative People’s Party will form a fresh coalition with a chastened Freedom Party or team up with the center-left Social Democrats. Both were running neck-and-neck ahead of the vote.

“To go back to the Freedom Party, in the current situation this would be very difficult,” said Peter Hajek, a political analyst, but added that “the chemistry with the Social Democrats just doesn’t work.”

The Social Democrats, which have led many of post-World War II Austria’s governing coalitions, have failed to capitalize on the government’s collapse under leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner.

Hajek said other options could see Kurz team up with the environmental Greens and the pro-business Neos, or with just the Greens. Kurz has made clear that he’s prepared to consider every option to stay in power.

“Our most important election goal is to prevent a majority against us,” Kurz said Sunday at a polling station in Vienna.

The only realistic alternative to a Kurz-led government would be a three-way alliance between the Social Democrats, the environmental Greens and the pro-business Neos.

The Freedom Party’s new leader, Norbert Hofer, has tried to rally supporters by stoking fears about immigration and Islam. In the final days of campaigning, he also took a swipe at climate activists who have staged mass demonstrations in cities worldwide, including Austria, demanding swifter action against climate change.

Kurz’s People’s Party won the 2017 election with 31.5% of the vote, with the Social Democrats taking 26.9% and the Freedom Party 26%.

Exit polls will be released shortly after voting ends at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter