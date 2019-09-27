BBC faces backlash after censuring anchor for Trump remarks

LONDON (AP) — The BBC is facing a backlash after finding one of its presenters in breach of its editorial guidelines on impartiality for comments that were critical of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Journalists and celebrities are demanding Friday that the BBC overturn its decision and expressed support for BBC Breakfast anchor Naga Munchetty, who was discussing Trump’s remark on July 17 that four female American lawmakers should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Co-anchor, Dan Walker, asked Munchetty for her opinion, and she responded: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of color, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism.”

Questioned further, she says she was “absolutely furious a man in that position thinks it’s OK to skirt the lines by using language like that.”