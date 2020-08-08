Beirut explosion: The terrible aftermath and damage



Beirut, Lebanon (CBS) The scale of devastation caused by the explosion in Beirut was further illustrated on Saturday when the media was taken on a boat tour by the Lebanese army.

Scenes reminiscent of the destruction caused by the vicious bombing campaigns of World War Two were seen from the harbour, with toppled buildings and mangled and sunken ships testimony to the force of the blast.

Tuesday’s port explosion, the biggest in Beirut’s history, killed at least 154 people, injured 5,000 and destroyed a swathe of the city.

Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored in the port for six years without safety measures.

Officials have said the blast, whose impact was recorded hundreds of miles (kms) away, might have caused losses amounting to $15 billion.