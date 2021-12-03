Bomb squad called to hospital after man reportedly had WWII mortar stuck up his butt

A bomb squad was called to a UK hospital after a man said he had a World War II mortar shell stuck in his rear, reported by The Sun

According to reports, the man was a military enthusiast who had military collectibles and’ “slipped and fell” on the 57mm shell.

The 57mm mortar round was used by the Royal Artillery in the Second World War as anti-tank rounds, though it would later also be used by British tanks in North Africa.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) attended Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

“As with any incident involving munitions, the relevant safety protocols were followed to ensure that there was no risk to patients, staff or visitors at any time.”

The unnamed patient was released from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.