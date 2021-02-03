Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister said Thursday that flexibility and compromise are key to making the most of a new U.N. bid to restart talks on resolving Cyprus’ decades-old ethnic division.

Dominic Raab said Britain is ready to lend its support in helping to “break the logjam” that has blocked a peace deal for nearly a half-century, fueled tensions over offshore energy reserves and encumbered Turkey’s relationship with the European Union.