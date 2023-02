A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shocked southeast Turkey killing at least 1,300 people in the region according to the Associated Press.

The quake knocked down a number of buildings, according to reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey said quake was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital.

It was centered 11 miles deep, according to the Survey.

A strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.