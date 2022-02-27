MOSCOW (WTRF) — There are multiple media reports that the US Embassy in Russia is warning American nationals to leave Russia “immediately.”

On January 23, the US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Russia “due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law.”

On Saturday, the State Department warned that there were multiple reports of non-Russian credit and debit cards being declined in Russia, presumably due to sanctions against Russian banks following Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

The State Department warned Sunday that airlines were cancelling flights into and out of Russia: “An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.”

The US said it will not have any military evacuations of Americans in Ukraine. There is no word about evacuations in Russia.